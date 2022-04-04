Grainger (LON:GRI) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 285 ($3.73) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.68).

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 297.20 ($3.89). 1,102,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,336. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.45). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 289.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.31.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £717,758.70 ($940,213.13).

Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.