Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €20.60 by Barclays

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.60 ($22.64) price objective by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.23 ($25.53).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock traded up €0.26 ($0.29) during trading on Monday, reaching €18.38 ($20.20). 340,060 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €19.21 and its 200 day moving average is €20.68. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($22.13).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

