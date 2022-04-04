Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

GTN stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

In other news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 73,016 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after acquiring an additional 305,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

