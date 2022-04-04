Graypoint LLC Acquires 132 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MSCI by 26.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MSCI by 1,168.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.57.

Shares of MSCI opened at $516.00 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.97 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.58 and a 200-day moving average of $577.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

