Graypoint LLC Buys 649 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $101.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.