Graypoint LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2,930.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.46.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $189.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.