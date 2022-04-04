Graypoint LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $206.64 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $171.11 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.51.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

