Graypoint LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,949,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,189,000 after purchasing an additional 591,091 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $150.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.01. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

