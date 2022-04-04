Graypoint LLC Purchases 4,775 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,850,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after buying an additional 724,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after buying an additional 546,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

