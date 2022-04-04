Graypoint LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 675 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $483.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.47 and a 200 day moving average of $564.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

