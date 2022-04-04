Graypoint LLC Sells 91 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $445.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.