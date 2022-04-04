Graypoint LLC Takes $377,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,578,000 after buying an additional 592,750 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

