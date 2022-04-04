Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of GLDD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 154,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,275. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $944.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $209.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.7% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

