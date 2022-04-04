Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.
Shares of GLDD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 154,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,275. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $944.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.7% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
