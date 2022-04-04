Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.35. Grifols shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 7,793 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,959,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 164,006 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,040,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 296,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Grifols by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

