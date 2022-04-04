Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $25.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
A number of research firms have commented on GRPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other Groupon news, insider Jan Barta purchased 82,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Groupon stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Groupon has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $595.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.28.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Groupon (GRPN)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.