Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $25.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of research firms have commented on GRPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Groupon news, insider Jan Barta purchased 82,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 261.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Groupon has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $595.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.28.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

