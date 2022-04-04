GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.54% of GSE Systems worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GSE Systems by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:GVP opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. GSE Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.