H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of FUL stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,243. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.73.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

