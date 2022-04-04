Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 31.84 ($0.42). 6,545,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,373,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 96,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($39,147.96). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($101,519.52).

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.