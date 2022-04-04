Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HMSO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

LON:HMSO traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 31.84 ($0.42). 6,545,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,373,236. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.28. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($39,147.96). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($101,519.52).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

