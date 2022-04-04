Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $24.63. 392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $749.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $58.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.