HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Reaches $0.90

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.56 or 0.07573585 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,353.71 or 0.99864558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046533 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

