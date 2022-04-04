Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,956,000 after acquiring an additional 204,052 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,936.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.