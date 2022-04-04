Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

NYSE HMY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.04. 131,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,263,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

