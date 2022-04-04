Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.
NYSE HMY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.04. 131,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,263,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About Harmony Gold Mining (Get Rating)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
