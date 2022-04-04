Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 19,902 Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 81,126 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 135,829 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at about $695,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDEV opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

