Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 39,791 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $1,670,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 1,254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.15. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. BWS Financial started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

