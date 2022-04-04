Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 106 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $512.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $360.55 and a 1-year high of $521.89.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

