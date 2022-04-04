Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 5,193 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

