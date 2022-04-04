Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,671,000 after buying an additional 3,469,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,823,000 after buying an additional 1,696,212 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,862,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,588,000 after buying an additional 833,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,388,000 after purchasing an additional 334,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $121.09 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.40 and a twelve month high of $136.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.25.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

