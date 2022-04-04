Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.38. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.