Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $130.70 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.57 or 0.00011949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $130.70 million and $5.51 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,620.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.49 or 0.07538541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00267330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.41 or 0.00803115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00100121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012849 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00474794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00375904 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,463,023 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.