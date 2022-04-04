Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HWKN. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $965.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.6% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hawkins by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hawkins during the third quarter worth $274,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Hawkins by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

