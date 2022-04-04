Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at Barclays

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Hays alerts:

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 119.40 ($1.56) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25. Hays has a 52-week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55.

In other news, insider Joe Hurd bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,557.77).

About Hays (Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.