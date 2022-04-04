Head-To-Head Analysis: B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B Communications and Globalstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.58 billion 0.18 -$247.00 million N/A N/A Globalstar $124.30 million 21.47 -$112.63 million ($0.06) -24.75

Globalstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.4% of Globalstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for B Communications and Globalstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications N/A N/A N/A Globalstar -83.04% -25.83% -11.84%

Risk & Volatility

B Communications has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B Communications beats Globalstar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

B Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed domestic landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, infrastructure and internet access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services. It also engages in the provision of communications services to other communications providers, including wholesale market services, distribution of television and radio broadcasts, and supply and maintenance of equipment and services in customer premises. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Globalstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 745,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. has a strategic alliance with XCOM Labs to jointly commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in the United States and other countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

