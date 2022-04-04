Head to Head Review: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) & Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Centerra Gold and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44 Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus target price of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.39%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Vista Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69% Vista Gold N/A -96.41% -84.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Vista Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.31 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.72 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.14) -7.57

Vista Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Vista Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

