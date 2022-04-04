Head-To-Head Survey: Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) and Its Competitors

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Crimson Wine Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group’s peers have a beta of 0.74, suggesting that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crimson Wine Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crimson Wine Group Competitors 276 1288 1454 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 94.62%. Given Crimson Wine Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crimson Wine Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 6.09% 0.59% 0.51% Crimson Wine Group Competitors -11.38% -22.82% -11.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million $3.16 million 45.78 Crimson Wine Group Competitors $11.50 billion $1.92 billion -19.76

Crimson Wine Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group. Crimson Wine Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, CA.

