Head to Head Survey: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) vs. Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

STRATA Skin Sciences and Penumbra are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for STRATA Skin Sciences and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Penumbra 0 1 5 0 2.83

Penumbra has a consensus price target of $286.17, suggesting a potential upside of 25.20%. Given Penumbra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penumbra is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Penumbra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $29.98 million 1.71 -$2.71 million ($0.08) -18.50 Penumbra $747.59 million 11.51 $5.28 million $0.15 1,523.90

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -8.85% -18.46% -10.18% Penumbra 0.71% 3.57% 2.67%

Risk & Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penumbra beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, eczema, and other skin disorders. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

