Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 275.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after buying an additional 4,561,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $77,282,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,504,000 after buying an additional 1,800,563 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $44,298,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,452,000 after buying an additional 1,365,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.