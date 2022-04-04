HempCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $18.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,080.14 or 0.99840408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00027224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002295 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,703,439 coins and its circulating supply is 265,568,288 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

