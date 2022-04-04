Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Announces Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:HENOY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3306 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of HENOY opened at $16.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $29.93.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.