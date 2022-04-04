Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Announces Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:HENOY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3306 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of HENOY opened at $16.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.