Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 5,431 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 374,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $52.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.