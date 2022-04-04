Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys Shares of 13,266 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

KD stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.