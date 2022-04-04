Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys Shares of 13,266 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KD stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19.
About Kyndryl (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
