Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.67.

Heska stock opened at $147.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.17. Heska has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,341.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heska by 1,944.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

