Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of HES stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. Hess has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

