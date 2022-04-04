Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.46.

Shares of HES opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $87.03.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,273.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,973,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

