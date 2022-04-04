Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ HIFS opened at $347.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.69. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $279.56 and a 12 month high of $432.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.93.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter.
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.
