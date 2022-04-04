Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $347.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.69. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $279.56 and a 12 month high of $432.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

