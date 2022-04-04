Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of HEP opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

