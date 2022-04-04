Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. Hologic posted earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

HOLX opened at $76.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Hologic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $189,247,000. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in Hologic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 31,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.