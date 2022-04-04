Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.38.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

HOLX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.10. 1,746,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,640. Hologic has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,584,000 after buying an additional 423,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,486,000 after buying an additional 398,923 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

