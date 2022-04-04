Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HMPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of HMPT opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $434.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.96 million. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the third quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

