Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider's stock.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

HBNC opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,324,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

